Visitor Colombia stuns Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 host

Published : Jun 21, 2023 05:11 IST , GELSENKIRCHEN - 2 MINS READ

Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday in its latest setback less than a year before it hosts Euro 2024.

Luis Diaz’s 54th-minute header and Juan Cuadrado’s penalty in the 82nd gave the visitor its first victory over the Germans, who were booed at the end.

The Germans, who have less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament, had needed two late goals to draw 3-3 with Ukraine last week before Friday’s 1-0 loss to Poland.

The four-time world champion has won just one of its last five matches since the shock World Cup group-stage exit in December last year. It has also won just three of its last 11 matches.

The Colombians looked far hungrier in attack, forcing Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to make a string of good saves in the first half, while Germany’s 21-year-old Malick Thiaw was impressive in defence.

The host had more than 65% possession but did not manage a single shot on goal for the entire first half, often struggling to play the ball out of its own half.

Colombia took the lead after Germany’s Emre Can lost possession and Cuadrado whipped in a cross for Diaz to head past Ter Stegen.

The host briefly upped the tempo but was still vulnerable at the back.

The introduction of centre forward Niclas Fuellkrug did little to improve things up front and a Joshua Kimmich handball gave the visitor a chance to double its lead with Cuadrado scoring from the spot.