MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was India’s best performance in the tournament’s history as it finished with 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze - finishing 24th on the medal table.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 17:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Avani Lekhara smiles after winning the Shooting Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
India’s Avani Lekhara smiles after winning the Shooting Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Avani Lekhara smiles after winning the Shooting Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP

The Paris 2024 Paralympics is scheduled to take place in the French capital from August 28 to September 8.

India will be sending its biggest contingent ever in the history of the Games, with 84 athletes (52 men and 32 women), a vast improvement from the 54 that took part in the previous edition.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was India’s best performance in the tournament’s history as it finished with 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze - finishing 24th on the medal table.

Here are the 14 para medallists from previous editions who will take part at the Paris Games.

ALSO READ | Top 10 Indian medal prospects in Paris 2024 Paralympics

Indian medallists who will participate at Paris Paralympics 2024
Gold medallist
Mariyappan Thangavelu (also won silver in Tokyo)
Avani Lekhara (also bronze medallist in Tokyo)
Sumit Antil
Manish Narwal
Krishna Nagar
Silver medallist
Bhavina Patel
Nishad Kumar
Yogesh Kathuniya
Suhas Yathiraj
Praveen Kumar
Bronze medallist
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Sharad Kumar
Harvinder Singh
Manoj Sarkar

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Avani Lekhara /

Sumit Antil /

Krishna Nagar /

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-2 BFC, Sunil Chhetri, Vinith score, Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President’s XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Which city has hosted most editions of Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-2 BFC, Sunil Chhetri, Vinith score, Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President’s XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment