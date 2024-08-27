The Paris 2024 Paralympics is scheduled to take place in the French capital from August 28 to September 8.
India will be sending its biggest contingent ever in the history of the Games, with 84 athletes (52 men and 32 women), a vast improvement from the 54 that took part in the previous edition.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was India’s best performance in the tournament’s history as it finished with 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze - finishing 24th on the medal table.
Here are the 14 para medallists from previous editions who will take part at the Paris Games.
Indian medallists who will participate at Paris Paralympics 2024
Gold medallist
Silver medallist
Bronze medallist
