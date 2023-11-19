MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nigeria stumbles to second consecutive draw in World Cup qualifiers after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1

The result leaves both teams on two points in Group C, one point behind leader South Africa, which has a game in hand.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 22:39 IST , BUTARE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho in action.
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kelechi Iheanacho equalised to salvage a 1-1 draw for Nigeria against Zimbabwe on Sunday as both sides opened their World Cup qualifying campaigns with two consecutive draws.

Zimbabwe, hosting games in Rwanda because of a lack of suitable stadiums at home, took the lead in the 26th minute through a free kick by forward Walter Musona, who hammered the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out.

The better side in the first half, Zimbabwe appeared unfased by the opposition’s pedigree, knocking the ball around confidently and defending solidly when out of possession.

Nigeria came into the game in the second half, though Zimbabwe also had chances to win the game.

Leicester City forward Iheanacho, a second half substitute for the Super Eagles, scored the equaliser in the 67th with a clinical finish inside the box after he was set up by captain Moses Simon.

READ MORE: Nigeria coach receives criticism after shocking draw to Lesotho in World Cup qualifier

In its opening matches, Zimbabwe drew 0-0 away to Rwanda on Wednesday while Nigeria was surprisingly held to a 1-1 at home by Lesotho on Thursday.

The result leaves both teams on two points in Group C, one point behind leader South Africa, which has a game in hand.

The slow start to its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup will be cause for concern for Nigeria’s coach Jose Peseiro, who was criticised following the draw with Lesotho in Uyo.

Nigeria has been to six World Cups but failed to qualify for the last edition in Qatar in 2022.

The 63-year-old Portuguese will likely come under pressure again, despite Nigeria’s chances of qualifying this time around being boosted by the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams starting in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Nine teams from Africa will qualify directly, and a 10th team could make the field through an inter-continental playoff.

In other matches, Mozambique was beaten 2-0 at home by Algeria while Burundi lost 2-1 to Gabon in Tanzania.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Nigeria /

Zimbabwe /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Head busts India’s dreams as Australia clinches record-extending sixth title
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Nigeria stumbles to second consecutive draw in World Cup qualifiers after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1
    AP
  3. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS clinches sixth World Cup title, beats IND by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup final Presentation Ceremony Highlights: Kohli wins Player of the Tournament award, Head named PoTM after Australia beats India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammed Siraj gets emotional after World Cup final loss to Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nigeria stumbles to second consecutive draw in World Cup qualifiers after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1
    AP
  2. Czech Republic sends Brabec, Coufal and Kuchta home on eve of vital Euro qualifier for visiting a nightclub
    Reuters
  3. Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024 after 2-2 draw with Bulgaria
    Reuters
  4. Five-star Barca women thrashes Real Madrid for 12th straight Clasico win
    Reuters
  5. Zaire-Emery set to miss PSG’s last 2 Champions League group games with ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Head busts India’s dreams as Australia clinches record-extending sixth title
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Nigeria stumbles to second consecutive draw in World Cup qualifiers after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1
    AP
  3. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS clinches sixth World Cup title, beats IND by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup final Presentation Ceremony Highlights: Kohli wins Player of the Tournament award, Head named PoTM after Australia beats India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammed Siraj gets emotional after World Cup final loss to Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment