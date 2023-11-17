MagazineBuy Print

Rubiales ruled unfit to hold job in Spanish football for three years after kissing player

Friday’s ruling by the legal panel that oversees sports in Spain comes after world football governing body FIFA had already banned Luis Rubiales for three years.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 23:08 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over him kissing forward Jenni Hermoso.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over him kissing forward Jenni Hermoso. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over him kissing forward Jenni Hermoso. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

The former president of the Spanish football federation has been ruled unfit to work in the sport in Spain for three years after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over him kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony following the August 20 final in Australia.

Friday’s ruling by the legal panel that oversees sports in Spain comes after world football governing body FIFA had already banned Rubiales for three years.

A Spanish judge is investigating accusations by Hermoso that Rubiales sexually assaulted her with his kiss and then pressured her to publicly support him afterward.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

