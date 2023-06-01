Football

Nine people arrested in Budapest ahead of Europa League final

Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital.

BUDAPEST 01 June, 2023 01:48 IST
Representative image: In a separate incident in downtown Budapest, police said two fans, one Spanish and one Italian, were assaulted. Two Polish nationals have been arrested.

Representative image: In a separate incident in downtown Budapest, police said two fans, one Spanish and one Italian, were assaulted. Two Polish nationals have been arrested.

Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital.

Hungarian police arrested at least nine people on Wednesday as fighting broke out among football fans in Budapest before Sevilla faced AS Roma in the Europa League final, the police said on their website.

Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital. Police opened a criminal investigation into the suspected offence of group aggravated assault and seven Polish citizens have been arrested.

In a separate incident in downtown Budapest, police said two fans, one Spanish and one Italian, were assaulted. Two Polish nationals have been arrested.

Sevilla is bidding for a record-extending seventh Europa League title against a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho, who has led teams to five major European trophies including last year’s Conference League with the Italian capital club. 

