MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem: Talisca hat-trick secure wins for Al Nassr in AFC Champions League

The Saudi Pro League side rebounded from Philippe Coutinho’s early opener at the Khalifa International Stadium to keep intact its 100 percent record in this year’s competition.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 03:17 IST , Doha, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Talisca scored two spectacular long rangers and finally completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, against Al Duhail in the Asian Champions League.
Talisca scored two spectacular long rangers and finally completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, against Al Duhail in the Asian Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Talisca scored two spectacular long rangers and finally completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, against Al Duhail in the Asian Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca shone for Al Nassr in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, striking a hat-trick in their 3-2 victory against Al Duhail in Qatar.

The Saudi Pro League side rebounded from Philippe Coutinho’s early opener at the Khalifa International Stadium to keep intact its 100 percent record in this year’s competition. Nassr now has 12 points from four matches to sit top of Group E.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Duhail vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Highlights

Ronaldo, who scored twice two weeks ago in Riyadh in the Saudi Arabian club’s 4-3 home win against the same opponents, was rested for the corresponding fixture by Nassr manager Luis Castro.

On Tuesday, Duhail went ahead on eight minutes through Coutinho, when the former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder slid in to finish Michael Olunga’s low cross for his first Asian Champions League goal. The Nassr bench was in uproar, though, believing Olunga had fouled defender Mohammed Al Fatil in the build-up.

However, the visitor completely turned around the tie in a 10-minute spell late in the first half. First, Talisca exchanged passes with Abdulrahman Ghareeb at the edge of the Duhail area and curled a superb right-footed shot low into the bottom corner.

Then, he collected a short pass from Sadio Mane and, from almost the exact position as his first, skidded a left-footed drive beyond rooted goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

RELATED: AFC Champions League: Al Hilal, without Neymar, beats 10-man Mumbai City FC 2-0

Taslica completed his hat-trick in 65 minutes, sweeping home a fine move after another one-two with Ghareeb. The treble lifted Talisca to six goals in his past three Champions League matches.

Duhail did pull a goal back through Coutinho’s 80th-minute penalty following Marcelo Brozovic’s handball, but the home side later had substitute Khaled Mohammed sent off in stoppage time.

Also in Group E, two-time runner-up Persepolis strengthened its case for a place in the last 16 with a 1-1 draw at Istiklol in the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe. The Iranians had taken an early lead, but were pegged back by the hosts 16 minutes from time.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Anderson Talisca /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

AFC Champions League /

Philippe Coutinho

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem: Talisca hat-trick secure wins for Al Nassr in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  2. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  3. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  4. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem: Talisca hat-trick secure wins for Al Nassr in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  2. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  3. Maradona’s heirs win EU trademark fight against football player’s ex-lawyer
    Reuters
  4. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Independent Regulator to safeguard English football clubs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem: Talisca hat-trick secure wins for Al Nassr in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  2. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  3. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  4. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment