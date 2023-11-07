MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?

Al Nassr has decided to start its AFC Champions League match against Al Duhail without its key forward Cristiano Ronaldo, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 23:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr has decided to start its AFC Champions League match against Al Duhail without its key forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the match set to be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Follow the match live here: Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE SCORE, AFC Champions League

The Portugal captain has been in sensational form for club and country and has 44 goals to his name in 2023. In the last meeting between Al Duhail and Al Nassr, he was instrumental as he scored twice, helping the team to a 4-3 win.

However, for the return fixture, in Qatar, Ronaldo was not named in the squad.

Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Duhail vs Al Nassr?

While Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr has not given an official reason for his absence from the squad, it is believed that the player has been rested for the game, along with five other key players to prevent their injury, with the whole season left ahead of them.

Which players have been rested by Al Nassr?

Aymeric Laporte, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nawaf Boushal, Raghed Al-Najjar, Abdulaziz Al-Eliwa and Ronaldo are the players rested for the Champions League clash.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALD 1-0 NAS, Coutinho scores in AFC Champions League game, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023, AUS vs AFG: List of all records broken during Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings
    PTI
  5. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Maradona’s heirs win EU trademark fight against football player’s ex-lawyer
    Reuters
  2. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Independent Regulator to safeguard English football clubs
    Reuters
  4. Man Utd’s Garnacho to face no action over gorilla emoji social post
    AFP
  5. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALD 1-0 NAS, Coutinho scores in AFC Champions League game, updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALD 1-0 NAS, Coutinho scores in AFC Champions League game, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023, AUS vs AFG: List of all records broken during Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings
    PTI
  5. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment