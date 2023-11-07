Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?

Al Nassr has decided to start its AFC Champions League match against Al Duhail without its key forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the match set to be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain has been in sensational form for club and country and has 44 goals to his name in 2023. In the last meeting between Al Duhail and Al Nassr, he was instrumental as he scored twice, helping the team to a 4-3 win.

However, for the return fixture, in Qatar, Ronaldo was not named in the squad.

Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Duhail vs Al Nassr?

While Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr has not given an official reason for his absence from the squad, it is believed that the player has been rested for the game, along with five other key players to prevent their injury, with the whole season left ahead of them.

Which players have been rested by Al Nassr?

Aymeric Laporte, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nawaf Boushal, Raghed Al-Najjar, Abdulaziz Al-Eliwa and Ronaldo are the players rested for the Champions League clash.