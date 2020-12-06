Football Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League Live score: Mourinho takes on Arteta in North London derby Premier League Live updates: Follow the score, commentary and updates from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 December, 2020 22:00 IST Tottenham, managed by Jose Mourinho (left),is riding high after a nine-match unbeaten league streak, whereas Arsenal has endured its worst start since 1981. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 December, 2020 22:00 IST