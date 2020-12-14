Nothing has changed to spark Madrid's winning run, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is unable to explain how his side has roared back into form in the last week but is equally wary that it could slip back into its stuttering ways if it does not keep its focus.

The champion made it three wins from three testing games with Saturday's convincing 2-0 victory over early league leader Atletico Madrid, after winning a Champions League decider with Borussia Monchengladbach last Wednesday and beating Sevilla.

It hosts Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday looking to consolidate a return to form that has taken it up to third place in La Liga, three points off pacesetter Real Sociedad and Atletico, and into the last 16 in Europe where it faces Atalanta.

"Nothing has changed, we keep working hard every day and we want to keep on doing what we are doing," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

"We know we always have to be the best team on the pitch but the opponents play too and sometimes it's not easy to make life hard for them the whole time. We're a great side and should be consistent but, as far as we're concerned, nothing has changed."

The coach said he believed football was less predictable now than in the past, which explained his side's lack of consistency this season and certain results, such as the shock defeats by Cadiz and Alaves and twin losses to Shakhtar Donetsk.

"Sometimes you face difficult moments in a game and today it happens more than ever. Perhaps 15 or 20 years ago there was always a favourite, but today it's not like that," he added.

"We want to win every game but sometimes you have to learn how to overcome those difficulties."