Premier League: Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut to help salvage 1-1 draw against Burnley

It was Burnley’s first point after three successive losses, but the visitors were denied a late winner by VAR and finished the game with 10 men after Lyle Foster was sent off for elbowing Ryan Yates.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 08:11 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

AP
Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi scores against Burnley.
Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi scores against Burnley. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/REUTERS
infoIcon

Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi scores against Burnley. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his first Premier League appearance in 18 months with a goal to help Nottingham Forest rally for a 1-1 draw Monday at home against Burnley, which earned its first point of the campaign.

The 22-year-old former Chelsea player spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but served up a reminder of what he can do as he was Forest’s biggest attacking threat on his debut for his new team following a deadline-day move from Stamford Bridge. He brought his side level with a curling effort in the second half after Zeki Amdouni had put Burnley ahead.

It was Burnley’s first point after three successive losses, but the visitors were denied a late winner by VAR and finished the game with 10 men after Lyle Foster was sent off for elbowing Ryan Yates.

Having once been considered one of the brightest prospects in English soccer, with Bayern Munich among the teams reportedly interested in signing him, Hudson-Odoi is now looking to revive his career after Chelsea decided to let him go.

Forest manager Steve Cooper coached him when in charge of England’s Under-17 World Cup-winning team and has been quick to get him firing at his new club.

Hudson-Odoi curled a 20-yard shot in off the far post to level the score in the 61st. Burnley had taken the lead in the 41st when Amdouni fired into the bottom corner.

Foster thought he had scored the winner for Burnley in the 76th, but Sander Berge was ruled to have used his hand in the buildup.

Forest has seven points from five games. Burnley has only played four as its game at promoted Luton was postponed last month.

