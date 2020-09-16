Football Football ISL: Odisha FC ropes in former EPL defender Steven Taylor Former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor has agreed on a one-year deal with an option to extend it for a second year with ISL club Odisha FC. PTI 16 September, 2020 17:20 IST Making his senior club debut with Newcastle United in the 2003-04 season, Steven Taylor played for more than a decade in the Premier League. - Twitter PTI 16 September, 2020 17:20 IST Odisha FC on Wednesday signed former English Premier League (EPL) defender Steven Taylor ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).The centre-back has agreed on a one-year deal with an option to extend it for a second year.Making his senior club debut with English club Newcastle United in the 2003-04 season, the 34-year-old played for more than a decade in the Premier League before making a move to American professional club Portland Timbers in 2016.READ | Yan Law confident of Mohammedan SC's I-League promotion The London-born footballer has also represented England B and other English clubs like Wycombe Wanderers FC, Ipswich Town FC and Peterborough United FC. He's played age-group tournaments for England’s U-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 teams.Before joining the Bhubaneswar-based ISL team, Taylor was the captain of New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix FC which competes in the A-League.His towering presence in the defence helped the Wellington side to a third-place finish during the last season. Steven clocked 49 games for the A-League side over two seasons and became a fan favorite .Welcoming the new centre-back, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said, “Steven’s credentials speak for themselves, but more than that we are bringing leadership qualities into our young squad. He is an exceptional defender and is a presence that will give the whole team a whole boost.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos