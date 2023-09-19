Odisha FC 0-0 Mohun Bagan LIVE score, AFC Cup updates: OFC down to 10-man as Fall is sent off

Key Updates
- September 19, 2023 20:0231’
Sakamoto gets the ball in the final third and sends a dangerous ball inside the box but the linesman deems it a throw in as Sakamoto takes the ball beyond the line
- September 19, 2023 20:0028’
Super pass from Dimitri from the edge of the box towards Sadiku, who tries his luck from a long way out but fails to keep it on target
- September 19, 2023 19:5927’
Finally a counter from Odisha as Mauricio initiates it. Sends one towards Jerry on the left, who tries to find Krishna inside the box but his pass is intercepted
- September 19, 2023 19:5724’
Dimitri takes the corner and sends in a curling lofted ball which is headed away easily
- September 19, 2023 19:5624’
Quick one-two from Boumous and Samad near the box. Samad gets the ball at the edge of the box and puts it back to Boumous. The latter chips one inside the box towards Dimitri, who tries to complete but there are too many white jersies inside the box. They struggle but finally clear it out for a MBSG corner
- September 19, 2023 19:5422’
Dimitri tries to finds Hamill deep inside the Odisha half but fails to control the pass as the ball rolls away for a throw in
- September 19, 2023 19:5220’
Quick throw in from Mohun Bagan and Boumous gets a superb first touch on the right flank. He beats a defender and tries to find Saidku inside the box but Amrinder gets a touch to the cross and guides it away from the box
- September 19, 2023 19:5018’
An unmarked Subhashish gets the ball on the left and he immediately sends a searching cross inside the box but it is cleared by Javier
- September 19, 2023 19:4816’
Swift set of moves from Dimitri and Subhashish on the left lane. Dimitri finds Subhashish with a backheel and the Mohun Bagan man tried to take off but Ranawade marks him to perfection
- September 19, 2023 19:4514’
A defensive mistake near the Mohun Bagan’s Sadiku leads to Krishna grabbing the ball inside the box and he finds the back of the net but the linesman raises his flag! OFFSIDE. Krishna looks visibly frustrated with the decision but replay shows he was indeed offside
- September 19, 2023 19:4412’
Abdul Samad takes the free kick. Tries to keep it low and an attempt to find Krishna on the flank is deflected away by the defence
- September 19, 2023 19:4312’
Roy Krishna and Yuste challenge for the ball and the latter’s elbow finds Krishna’s head and he is down. Odisha players protest for a card but the referee thinks otherwise
- September 19, 2023 19:4211’
Dimitri will take the free kick. Dangerous curve ball inside a crowded box but it is headed away
- September 19, 2023 19:41YELLOW CARD10’ Yellow card
Abdul Samad is fouled by a rash tackle from Fall and the Odisha man is booked. First yellow of the match
- September 19, 2023 19:387’
First attempt of the game from Mohun Bagan as Manvir shoot from an awkward position deep inside the box. But the shot is too weak to test Amrinder. Clean save
- September 19, 2023 19:375’
Subhashish to Boumous on the left flank, trying to push forward but the Odisha’s defence is unbreakable
- September 19, 2023 19:353’
Mohun Bagan operating wide, with Subhashish initiating the attack. He shifts the line of play from right to left as he finds Petratos in the middle. The latter sends in a lofted ball but Amrinder grabs it without much trouble
- September 19, 2023 19:332’
Sedate start to the game as both the sides struggle to maintain possession
- September 19, 2023 19:32Kick-off!
Mohun Bagan gets the ball rolling as it starts right to left. Shubashish Bose will lead MBSG while Amrinder Singh is Odisha’s captain
- September 19, 2023 19:26Kick-off soon
The players have lined up inside the tunnel and are all set to enter the field. Mohun Bagan will be sporting their home- green and maroon- jersey while Odisha will be donning all whites
- September 19, 2023 19:13Meanwhile
India starts off Asian Games campaign with a loss..
Rahul KP’s solo goal went in vain as the Indian men’s football team slumped to a 1-5 loss to host China in the opening game of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
- September 19, 2023 19:04Setback for Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a setback just before the start of its Indian Super League title defence as its winger Ashique Kurinuyan was ruled out for a few weeks owing to a ligament injury.
Ashique suffered the injury while with the National team during its King’s Cup semifinal against Iraq in Thailand.
- September 19, 2023 18:53Head-to-head stats
Total matches: 12
Mohun Bagan: 5
Odisha FC: 2
Draw: 5
- September 19, 2023 18:35LINEUPS
Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Carlos Javier, Diego Mauricio, Ahmed Jahouh, Sakamoto CY, Serigne Fall, Mawihmingthanga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Roy Krishna, Lenny Rodrigues
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Anirudh Thapa, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hector Yuste Canton, Armando Sadiku
- September 19, 2023 18:33Form guide (All competitions)
Odisha FC: W-D-W-W-W-W
Mohun Bagan: W-W-L-L-W-W
- September 19, 2023 18:15Live streaming/telecast information
Where and when will the game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan happen?
The match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan will be played in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on September 19th, 2023 at 7:30pm IST
Where can I watch the game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan in India?
The game will be telecasted on Sports18 channel and will be live streamed on Fancode and JioTV
- September 19, 2023 18:00PREVIEW
Odisha FC will start its international journey taking on the form and formidability of the Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the South zone group-D league fixture at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
Mohun Bagan SG, which previously made it to the inter-zone semifinals (in 2022), is the favourite but a rejuvenated Odisha FC is looking to carve out a niche under the guidance of new coach Sergio Lobera.
Mohun Bagan, which has built on the formidable legacy of being one of the oldest football clubs of the continent, will be looking to continue its fine run in the season which started with lifting the Durand Cup crown for the record 17th time.
Odisha FC, which received a direct entry to the group league stage as the Super Cup champion, would be looking to make its maiden entry in the continental championship a memorable one.
The Bhubaneswar-based side has invested appropriately ahead of the new season to prepare an impressive roster that could take on the best in the business. In fact, Odisha FC is the newcomer in the continental competition which otherwise sees the return of the three teams - Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh), Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives) and Mohun Bagan SG – from the previous year.
