Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch AFC Cup match?

OFC vs MBSG: Here is all you need to know about the AFC Cup Match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, happening at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 23:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the 132nd Durand Cup trophy.
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the 132nd Durand Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the 132nd Durand Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will start its international journey taking on the form and formidability of the Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the South zone group-D league fixture at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan SG, which previously made it to the inter-zone semifinals (in 2022), is the favourite but a rejuvenated Odisha FC is looking to carve out a niche under the guidance of new coach Sergio Lobera.

Mohun Bagan, which has built on the formidable legacy of being one of the oldest football clubs of the continent, will be looking to continue its fine run in the season which started with lifting the Durand Cup crown for the record 17th time.

Odisha FC, which received a direct entry to the group league stage as the Super Cup champion, would be looking to make its maiden entry in the continental championship a memorable one.

The Bhubaneswar-based side has invested appropriately ahead of the new season to prepare an impressive roster that could take on the best in the business. In fact, Odisha FC is the newcomer in the continental competition which otherwise sees the return of the three teams - Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh), Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives) and Mohun Bagan SG – from the previous year.

Read the full preview - HERE

Live streaming/telecast information
Where and when will the game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan happen?
The match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan will be played in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on September 19th, 2023 at 7:30pm IST
Where can I watch the game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan in India?
The game will be telecasted on Sports18 channel and will be live streamed on Fancode and JioTV

