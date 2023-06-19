Barcelona women sign defender Ona Batlle from Manchester United

Published : Jun 19, 2023 15:59 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

Barcelona has signed right-back Ona Batlle for its women’s team, the Catalan club said on social media, with her Manchester United contract expiring at the end of June.

The 24-year-old Catalan, who developed at Barcelona as a youth player, has signed a deal until 2026.

Batlle, who helped Manchester United qualify for the women’s Champions League for the first time, will compete with England international Lucy Bronze to start for Barcelona.

She played for three seasons in England, after joining from Levante in 2020, making 77 appearances across all competitions.

Batlle was one of three of the protesting Spanish women’s national team players to be called up by coach Jorge Vilda ahead of the World Cup, on his 30-player long list.