Joselu returns to Real on season-long loan

The 33-year-old Spain international played two seasons at Real’s second team ‘Castilla’ from 2009-2012 and made two appearances for the first team before joining German side Hoffenheim.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 15:48 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joselu received his first call-up to the Spanish national team in March. | Photo Credit: AP
Real Madrid has signed striker Joselu from relegated Espanyol on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Spanish giants said in a statement on Monday.

Spain’s coach confident more to come after Nations League crown

Joselu, who also had stints at Stoke City and Newcastle United in England, scored 16 goals in 33 appearances for Espanyol last season and received his first call-up to the Spanish national team in March.

“On Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony of Joselu as a new Real Madrid player will take place,” Real said on its website.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Joselu

