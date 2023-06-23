MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship

The 18-year-old Moukoko and 22-year-old Ngankam, who are both Black, each missed penalties in Germany’s opening 1-1 draw with Israel on Thursday at the tournament in Georgia.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 08:21 IST , KUTAISI, Georgia - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund acknowledges the fans following the team’s draw against FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 27, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund acknowledges the fans following the team’s draw against FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund acknowledges the fans following the team’s draw against FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

German player Youssoufa Moukoko condemned online racist abuse directed at him and teammate Jessic Ngankam as they played at the European Under-21 Championship on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Moukoko and 22-year-old Ngankam, who are both Black, each missed penalties in Germany’s opening 1-1 draw with Israel on Thursday at the tournament in Georgia. After the game, numerous comments including monkey emojis were left under recent posts on both players’ Instagram accounts.

“If we win we are all Germans. If we lose, then these monkey comments arrive. Jessic received them, I’ve received them. Things like this simply do not belong in football,” Borussia Dortmund forward Moukoko said in comments reported by Germany’s dpa news agency.

Germany’s general manager Joti Chatzialexiou said earlier this month that players on the national Under-17 team had faced online racist abuse on their way to winning the European title.

Related stories

Related Topics

European Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
  2. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2023 NBA Draft Live Updates: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Kris Murray picked by Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern
    AP
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
  2. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  3. Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president
    Reuters
  4. Lebanon coach Iilic: Too early to think about reaching the SAFF Championship final
    Aneesh Dey
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon opens campaign with 2-0 win against Bangladesh
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
  2. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2023 NBA Draft Live Updates: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Kris Murray picked by Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern
    AP
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment