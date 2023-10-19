MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win over Cambodia

Constantine was brought in just a month ago and helped Pakistan win 1-0 and progress to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers over Cambodia.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:00 IST , KARACHI

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee will be releasing coach Stephen Constantine despite the team’s landmark win over Cambodia, which ensured its maiden entry into round two of the FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Constantine had served two stints as the head coach of the Indian men’s team.

A top official of the committee which was appointed by the sport’s world governing body to run football affairs in the country said Constantine had been brought in on a short-term basis for the away and home matches against Cambodia.

“He has done a wonderful job but his contract was short-term. He was hired to help us beat Cambodia and end our losing streak, and he has done that,” the official said.

He said Pakistan would try to again hire Constantine.

“Yes, definitely, we want him back because he has done a brilliant job with the team but it will depend on his availability and financial terms,” he added.

ALSO READ | PAKISTAN FOOTBALLERS CRY AFTER WIN OVER CAMBODIA

He confirmed Constantine would be returning home soon.

Constantine was brought in just a month ago and helped Pakistan play a goalless draw with Cambodia in the away leg, and in the home game, he inspired the team to win 1-0 and progress to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The official said they would want Constantine back because if Pakistan make the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers, they would also be eligible to play in the 2027 Asian Cup, which would be a huge achievement for Pakistan football.

He admitted that logistics, financial terms are the main issues for the committee as far as approaching Constantine is concerned.

Pakistan’s draw and the 1-0 win over Cambodia also ended a losing streak of 13 matches with eight of them played between November 2022 and June 2023.

Before Constantine’s arrival, the team had only managed to score one goal and conceded 18 in their last eight fixtures.

