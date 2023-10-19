Serie A 2023-24: With Sportiello injured and Maignan suspended, Milan loses both its keepers ahead of Juventus clash

AC Milan’s goalkeeper blues continued on Thursday as the Serie A leader said Marco Sportiello had suffered a calf injury which rules him out of this weekend’s clash with Juventus.

In a statement Milan, who will also be without the suspended Mike Maignan for Sunday’s night’s fixture, said second-choice goalkeeper Sportiello’s left calf would be re-examined in 10 days.

Italian media report that Sportiello, 31, could be out until after the next international break in mid-November.

ALSO READ | No football matches until further notice in Israel: UEFA

The duo’s absence means that 40-year-old Antonio Mirante will start his first Serie A match since April 2021 when he was a Roma player.

French international keeper Maignan is suspended for being sent off in the seventh minute of added time in Milan’s 1-0 win at Genoa before the most recent international break.

Maignan’s France teammate Theo Hernandez will also miss the Juve match after his fifth booking of the season at Genoa triggered a one-match suspension.

Milan heads into Sunday’s match at the San Siro two points ahead of their local rival Inter Milan, and four in front of third-placed Juve.