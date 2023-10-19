MagazineBuy Print

Players, fans in Belgium and Sweden to pay tribute to victims of Brussels shooting at football grounds

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for Monday night’s attack, which occurred not far from the King Baudouin stadium where the qualifier took place.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 18:21 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson pays tribute to the victims two days after a gunman shot dead two Swedes, at the place of the shooting in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson pays tribute to the victims two days after a gunman shot dead two Swedes, at the place of the shooting in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson pays tribute to the victims two days after a gunman shot dead two Swedes, at the place of the shooting in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A moment of silence will be observed at games in Belgium and Sweden as a tribute to the two Swedish football fans killed this week in Brussels ahead of a European Championship qualifier.

The Belgian league said that “next matchday all games will start with a minute of silence in honor of the two Swedish football fans who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Brussels. This minute of silence will take place at both Belgian and Swedish football grounds.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for Monday night’s attack, which occurred not far from the King Baudouin stadium where the qualifier took place.

Players of England, observe a minute silence in remembrance of the victims of last weekend’s attacks in Israel and in memory of two Swedish supporters, victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack in Brussels during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy.
Players of England, observe a minute silence in remembrance of the victims of last weekend's attacks in Israel and in memory of two Swedish supporters, victims of yesterday's terrorist attack in Brussels during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Players of England, observe a minute silence in remembrance of the victims of last weekend’s attacks in Israel and in memory of two Swedish supporters, victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack in Brussels during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Authorities in the Belgian capital shot and killed the suspect on Tuesday, hours after they say he gunned down three Swedish fans, killing two of them. He posted a video online in which he claimed credit for the attack and said the Quran was “a red line for which he is ready to sacrifice himself.”

ALSO READ | La Liga: Sergio Ramos faces Real Madrid for first time since Sevilla return, Barcelona hosts Bilbao

The game was abandoned at halftime with the score 1-1.

“The match was stopped but the grief will be carried forever,” said Manu Leroy, the CEO of the Belgian FA. “That is why this coming weekend we want to show our Swedish friends that we support them and help carry their loss. Because precisely that is the power of football: bringing people together, across borders.”

His Swedish counterpart, Hakan Sjostrand, welcomed “the Belgian gesture of joining us in our grief with great gratitude and appreciation.”

“A moment of silence in Belgian football shows that the Belgians also think of the victims and their relatives,” he said.

