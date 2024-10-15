UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel

Italy great Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel made his debut for Italy in Monday’s 4-1 win over Israel, marking the first time three generations of a family have played for the country’s national team.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini earned 126 caps, while Cesare Maldini, Daniel’s grandfather, played his last game for Italy 61 years ago.

Paolo Maldini attended the Nations League match in Udine and saw his son come on as a 74th-minute substitute.

“I’m happy that my parents came here, we’ll talk when I get home,” 23-year-old Monza forward Daniel Maldini said after the match.

“It was a strong, positive emotion, I am very happy to have played and that the match went well ... I hope to bring some quality, even if there is already too much, I try to help as much as I can.”

Italy, which is top of their group with 10 points from four matches, visits Belgium and hosts France next month.