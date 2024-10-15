MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini earned 126 caps, while Cesare Maldini, Daniel’s grandfather, played his last game for Italy 61 years ago.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 12:36 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Daniel Maldini.
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Daniel Maldini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Daniel Maldini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy great Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel made his debut for Italy in Monday’s 4-1 win over Israel, marking the first time three generations of a family have played for the country’s national team.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini earned 126 caps, while Cesare Maldini, Daniel’s grandfather, played his last game for Italy 61 years ago.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers - Brazil trusting local players as under-pressure Argentina faces rising Bolivia

Paolo Maldini attended the Nations League match in Udine and saw his son come on as a 74th-minute substitute.

“I’m happy that my parents came here, we’ll talk when I get home,” 23-year-old Monza forward Daniel Maldini said after the match.

“It was a strong, positive emotion, I am very happy to have played and that the match went well ... I hope to bring some quality, even if there is already too much, I try to help as much as I can.”

Italy, which is top of their group with 10 points from four matches, visits Belgium and hosts France next month.

Related Topics

Paolo Maldini /

Daniel Maldini /

Italy /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
    Reuters
  3. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brazil trusting local players as under-pressure Argentina faces rising Bolivia
    AP
  3. UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann lauds ‘supercharged’ Germany’s ‘best half of the year’
    AFP
  4. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo termed ‘unique’ by Portugal boss Martinez ahead of Scotland clash
    AFP
  5. Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth: Pogba after reduced doping ban
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
    Reuters
  3. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment