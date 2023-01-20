Football

Guardiola says City must dig deep to catch hungry Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s side, which is five points behind leader Arsenal, is chasing its fifth Premier League title in six years.

AFP
Manchester 20 January, 2023 19:31 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a Premier League game.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a Premier League game. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must dig deep to match Arsenal’s hunger as they battle to close the gap on the Premier League leader.

City battled back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice as the champion avoided a third straight defeat in all competitions.

In contrast, Arsenal has not lifted the trophy since 2004 and the City boss believes that might have given Mikel Arteta’s men an edge in their surge to the top of the table.

“We have the problem that we have four Premier Leagues in five years and Arsenal have two decades without anything,” said Guardiola, whose team plays Arsenal in the FA Cup next week and the Premier League in February.

“I see the Arsenal games and they do everything good -- that’s why they’re in front and they deserve it.”

Aware his players need to fire on all cylinders as they hunt down Arsenal, Guardiola has called on City’s fans to give his team a boost with their vocal support.

“Our fans have to push us, demand more, have to shout ‘Come on guys, I know how good you are, show us again’,” he said.

“We were lucky (against Spurs). Nine times out of 10, you don’t come back there. We are able to do it, like we came back at Aston Villa and many times, but we are not able to do it every time.

“The players train really good but there is something here in the clouds, which you cannot express in a million details and we don’t have it right now. We miss it.”

Arsenal, which also has a game in hand over City, hosts Manchester United on Sunday, with City at home to Wolves earlier on the same day.

