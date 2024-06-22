MagazineBuy Print

Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in PER v CHI, Preview, Predicted XI

LIVE Coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 04:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Read Sportstar’s LIVEcoverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Lionel Messi lead Argentina with a 2-0 win over Jesse Marsch’s Canada in the tournament opener with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.

PREVIEW

Both teams are experiencing new coaching cycles, as Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Peru’s Jorge Fossati started coaching this year, and 2024 Copa America 2024 will be their first major test.

The Peruvian team arrives undefeated this year: in the March window, they achieved victories against Nicaragua (2-0) and the Dominican Republic (4-1); in June, it drew 0-0 with Paraguay and won 1-0 against El Salvador.

On the other hand, Chile returns to the United States with the hope of finding success again in this land where it won its last Copa America in 2016.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the 86th in their history. With 47 wins in the last 85 matches, Chile has a clear upper hand over its opponents. Peru won 24 time while 14 clashes ended in draws.

Total - 85

Chile - 47 | Peru - 24 | Tie - 14

In their last encounter in October 2023 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Chile picked-up a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Saturday, June 22 (5:30 AM IST) at AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

PREDICTED XI AND FORMATION

Peru Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gallese (GK); Abram, Zambarno, Araujo; Lopez, Quispe, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula, Florez, Guerrero

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo (GK); Isla, Catalan, Lichnovsky, Sauzo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Valdes; Vargas

