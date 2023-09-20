Poland appoints Probierz as new coach after parting ways with Fernando Santos

Michal Probierz has replaced Fernando Santos as coach of Poland’s national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

Poland parted ways with Portuguese coach Santos last week following its 2-0 defeat in Albania, which left it struggling to qualify for Euro 2024.

“Michal Probierz has been appointed selector of the Polish national team. This is the best possible choice. I wish the new coach good luck,” PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

Poland is fourth in Group E with six points from five matches. It is four points behind leader Albania, and two behind second-placed Czech Republic and Moldova.

Former Poland under-21 coach Probierz will be in charge for the next round of qualifiers in October when it travels to the Faroe Islands before hosting Moldova.