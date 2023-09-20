Michal Probierz has replaced Fernando Santos as coach of Poland’s national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.
Poland parted ways with Portuguese coach Santos last week following its 2-0 defeat in Albania, which left it struggling to qualify for Euro 2024.
“Michal Probierz has been appointed selector of the Polish national team. This is the best possible choice. I wish the new coach good luck,” PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.
Poland is fourth in Group E with six points from five matches. It is four points behind leader Albania, and two behind second-placed Czech Republic and Moldova.
Former Poland under-21 coach Probierz will be in charge for the next round of qualifiers in October when it travels to the Faroe Islands before hosting Moldova.
Latest on Sportstar
- Poland appoints Probierz as new coach after parting ways with Fernando Santos
- Asian Games 2023, Volleyball LIVE Updates: Indian men take on South Korea in second group stage match
- Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: Indians in action in rowing, pentathlon; Volleyball men’s team vs South Korea
- Antim Panghal beats reigning World Champion Parrish in World Championships
- From Satwik-Chirag’s highs to Sindhu’s lows, Asian Games 2023 a test for India’s badminton faithful
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE