Fernando Santos reportedly set to leave role as Poland coach after bad start to UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

Fernando Santos is set to leave his role as Poland coach less than nine months after he was hired, Polish media reported Wednesday.

Poland’s national news agency PAP and other media outlets in the country reported that the the Polish football federation had decided to part ways with the Portuguese coach after the team’s disappointing start to UEFA European Championship qualifying.

The federation had yet to confirm the move, with reports saying negotiations over his departure were ongoing.

ALSO READ: Haaland’s 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Santos, who led Portugal to the European Championship title in 2016 and UEFA Nations League victory in 2019, met with the head of the Polish federation, Cezary Kulesza, this week to discuss his position.

The 68-year-old Santos has been in the job since January after spending eight years as coach of Portugal.

Poland is fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group — behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova — after losing three of its five games so far.

Santos left his role as Portugal’s coach after last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.