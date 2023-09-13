MagazineBuy Print

Croatia faces UEFA disciplinary charge for fans’ fascist flag at Euro 2024 qualifying game

The Croatian federation said fans raised a flag of the Ustase regime at the team’s 5-0 win over Latvia on Friday in Rijeka.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 18:29 IST , ZAGREB - 1 MIN READ

AP
A drone is pictured flying in the stadium carrying a flag of the Republic of Artsakh during the Armenia v Croatia match.
A drone is pictured flying in the stadium carrying a flag of the Republic of Artsakh during the Armenia v Croatia match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A drone is pictured flying in the stadium carrying a flag of the Republic of Artsakh during the Armenia v Croatia match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against Croatia, the national football federation said Wednesday, after fans displayed a World War II-era fascist flag at a European Championship qualifying game.

Fernando Santos reportedly set to leave role as Poland coach after bad start to UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

The Croatian federation said fans raised a flag of the Ustase regime at the team’s 5-0 win over Latvia on Friday in Rijeka.

Croatia already is under probation by UEFA for “discriminatory behavior” by fans at the Nations League finals in June in the Netherlands. The federation could not sell tickets to fans when the team played Monday in Armenia, where it won 1-0.

ALSO READ | Portugal routs Luxembourg in record 9-0 win without suspended Ronaldo; Drone delays Armenia-Croatia

The latest UEFA investigation could see Croatia ordered to play in an empty stadium when it hosts Turkey in a Euro 2024 qualifier on October 12 in Osijek.

The federation said it immediately cooperated with authorities in Rijeka and would consider legal action against the fans.

Croatia leads its Euro 2024 qualifying group with four matches left and is favoured to advance to the tournament in Germany.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Croatia /

Armenia /

UEFA

