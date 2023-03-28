Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Karol Swiderski secures 1-0 win for Poland against Albania

Poland sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

Reuters
WARSAW 28 March, 2023 10:43 IST
WARSAW 28 March, 2023 10:43 IST
Poland forward Karol Swiderski and Albania defender Enea Mihaj vie for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group E qualification match in the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on March 27, 2023.

Poland forward Karol Swiderski and Albania defender Enea Mihaj vie for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group E qualification match in the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

Karol Swiderski’s goal before the break secured Poland a 1-0 win over Albania to earn its first Group E points of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

Poland, who suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in its opening game on Friday, sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

Also Read
Euro 2024 qualifier: Pavard redemption, Maignan shines as France beats Ireland

Robert Lewandowski, well marked by the Albania defence, had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd when he broke free and fired from close range but his shot was cleared off the line.

The Poland striker had another opportunity in the 84th but his strike flew narrowly over the bar from distance.

Albania winger Myrto Uzuni sent chills down the spine of the home crowd when he came close to levelling two minutes from time, firing a shot just wide of the left post.

“In our minds there is only qualifying, so this victory today was our task to complete and luckily we did it because we took a step forward,” Swiderski told Polish broadcaster TVP Sport.

“In the first half we played some nice football (and) in the second half there were also nice moments. It’s a pity that towards the end it got nervous, but fortunately we won.”

In the other Group E match, Czech Republic drew 0-0 away to Moldova to remain top of the standings by a point from Poland.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us