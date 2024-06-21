MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Poland vs Austria predicted lineups, formations

Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Poland’s forward Adam Buksa and Austria’s midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.
From left to right: Poland's forward Adam Buksa and Austria's midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Poland’s forward Adam Buksa and Austria’s midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland and Austria will clash in a Euro 2024 Group D match at the Oltmpiatsadion in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.

Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick will likely field almost the same team, which gave a tough fight to tournament favourite France, losing only by an own goal courtesy of Maximilian Wober.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting lineups of the two teams in their Group D match.

Poland vs Austria predicted XI

Poland predicted XI (3-5-2): Szczesny (GK); Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Buksa

Austria predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

