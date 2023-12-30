MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta

Despite holding 75% possession and taking 30 shots with eight on target, Arsenal failed to score against its sixth-placed London rivals at home on Thursday.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 13:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mikel Arteta gestures during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United.
Mikel Arteta gestures during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mikel Arteta gestures during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United was a missed opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League and manager Mikel Arteta said his side must improve at both ends of the pitch to have any hope of winning the title.

Despite holding 75% possession and taking 30 shots with eight on target, Arsenal failed to score against its sixth-placed London rivals at home on Thursday. It also registered 77 touches in the West Ham box, the most for a team in the top flight that failed to score since 2008-09.

Last season’s runners-up now sit two points behind leaders Liverpool at the halfway stage of the campaign.

“There’s no panic, it’s about trying to do more and do better and win games,” Arteta told reporters. “If the team is playing like this, then you’re going to go and win a lot of games.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“If we don’t improve in the boxes, then no (we won’t win the league). Because, in the end, that (the West Ham result) is what it is.

“But generating the rest, it was a record. So I don’t think there are many teams in the league who have done that over many years, so it’s something positive I think.”

Arsenal’s next match is against Fulham, who are off the back of three straight defeats, on Saturday.

While the schedule might be packed, Arteta insisted his players remain “fresh”.

“They are young, if they are 35, then maybe it’s a different question. But they have a lot of energy and can keep going, that’s for sure,” the Spaniard said.

“Without a spark, you don’t generate what the team generated (against West Ham). It is the final thing, the final touch, the final touch that puts the ball in the back of the net or not. That’s what we need.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Mikel Arteta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB to take up Rizwan’s dismissal during Melbourne Test with ICC
    PTI
  3. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: AUS wins toss, opts to bat; Shreyanka Patil debuts, Garth replaces Schutt - IND-W vs AUS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta
    Reuters
  2. Milan’s Bennacer back in Algeria squad for Africa Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  3. Turkey Super Cup final, set to be played in Saudi, cancelled amid row
    AP
  4. Pioli insists Milan’s game with Sassuolo not about him
    Reuters
  5. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB to take up Rizwan’s dismissal during Melbourne Test with ICC
    PTI
  3. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: AUS wins toss, opts to bat; Shreyanka Patil debuts, Garth replaces Schutt - IND-W vs AUS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment