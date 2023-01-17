Football

Aston Villa signs 19-year-old Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire

The 19-year-old striker scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the MLS side Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.

AP
London 17 January, 2023 10:00 IST
Representative Photo: Aston Villa players celebrate Leon Bailey’s opening goal against Leeds United in the EPL at Villa Park in Birmingham on January 13, 2023. 

Representative Photo: Aston Villa players celebrate Leon Bailey’s opening goal against Leeds United in the EPL at Villa Park in Birmingham on January 13, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Aston Villa reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire for a reported USD 18 million. The 19-year-old Duran scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.

Villa on Monday said the deal was subject to Duran passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms, and obtaining a working visa.

Duran will become Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window, after left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Nottingham Forest signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras on a 6 1/2-year deal.

The 21-year-old Danilo came up through Palmeiras and has won two Copa Libertadores. Last year, he added the Sao Paulo state and Brazilian Serie A titles.

He is Forest’s 24th new arrival since the club won promotion back to the Premier League last year. He is the second player to join Forest from Palmeiras in recent weeks after Gustavo Scarpa.

