Premier League Next Gen Cup returns with more Indian clubs alongside Everton, West Ham and Wolves

The third edition of the Premier League Next Generation Cup will commence on May 17, 2023, at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai.

Academy teams of four overseas clubs will compete against the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) National Phase table toppers – Sudeva Delhi FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs & Bengaluru FC.

The youth teams of Premier League Clubs Everton FC, West Ham United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC will be joined by Stellenbosch FC from the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The matches will be held across May 17, May 20, May 23 and May 26 in Mumbai, with the final being played on May 26.

The eight-team tournament will see clubs being divided in two groups of four sides each. They will square off against each other in a round-robin format in a competition whose primary objective is to pit developing young talents against each other

“We’re excited to be returning to India with the Next Generation Cup for the third time. The tournament marks an important partnership between the Premier League and the Reliance Foundation Development League,” Neil Saunders, the Premier League Director of Football said.

“The young players representing Everton, West Ham and Wolves have a special opportunity to travel to India and experience the culture and football in a different part of the world. We wish them luck against their counterparts from India and South Africa,” he added.

The Premier League Next Generation Cup, presented by Reliance Foundation, is being hosted in India for the third time, with the first one being held in 2019.

Last year, the tournament was played in the UK, where Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC were the touring Indian sides.

This edition provides four slots to Indian clubs as opposed to two last year, giving a large pool of players to gain invaluable experience to develop their skills.