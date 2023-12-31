MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards

A 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday closed the English champion to within two points of the top of the Premier League.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 09:06 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City has largely met its targets for the first half of the season despite failing to hit its usual heights.

A 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday closed the English champion to within two points of the top of the Premier League.

City has also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history but lost out on the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties.

“I felt at the beginning of the season, qualify for Champions League (knockout stage), win the three trophies - we won just two - and in the Premier League, just be there,” said Guardiola.

But prior to heading off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup earlier this month, Guardiola’s men had won just one of their previous six Premier League games.

“I had the feeling we could have more points for the way we performed,” added Guardiola.

“The position we are in is more than fine. We are going to lose games, they are going to lose games. We’re trying to lose as few as possible.”

City won five trophies in all in 2023 as it claimed a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Prior to kick-off at the Etihad, all five pieces of silverware were on display and Guardiola was able to reflect on a year to remember.

“We saw the five trophies today. It was really nice. We are so satisfied, so proud,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

“Now they are there in the trophy cabinet. Huddersfield (in the FA Cup) next.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said the 90 minutes felt like an eternity for his players as they chased shadows for almost the entire game.

“It felt like we played football for about five hours,” said Wilder, whose side remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

“At the start, when you are walking out, and you see five trophies, it hits home to you and what you are up against.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  2. Raducanu feeling “reborn” as she starts 2024 season in Auckland
    AP
  3. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  5. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  2. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  3. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  4. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
  5. Football in 2023: Ballon d’Or for Messi; Rubiales scandal after FIFA Women’s World Cup, Man City wins treble
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  2. Raducanu feeling “reborn” as she starts 2024 season in Auckland
    AP
  3. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  5. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment