MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win

Adrien Rabiot scored and Juventus moved within two points of Inter, which drew on Friday.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 08:23 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Juventus players celebrate the team’s goal.
Juventus players celebrate the team’s goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus players celebrate the team’s goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus ended a troubled year on a positive note after beating Roma 1-0 to close in on Serie A leader Inter Milan on Saturday.

Adrien Rabiot scored and Juventus moved within two points of Inter, which drew on Friday.

Juventus started the year mired in scandal after former president Andrea Agnelli and the entire board resigned in November 2022 following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into false accounting, which led to the team being deducted 10 points.

The false accounting case also led to Juventus being excluded by UEFA from the third-tier Europa Conference League for this season.

Without the distraction of Europe, Juventus has been fighting hard at the top of the Serie A table and knew it had the chance to close the gap on Saturday.

Former Juventus striker Paulo Dybala recovered from injury to surprisingly start and his team almost took an early lead but Bryan Cristante’s shot came off the right post.

Dybala went close to scoring against his former team but instead it was Juventus which broke the deadlock right at the start of the second half. Rabiot beat the offside trap to latch onto a cheeky Dušan Vlahović backheeled flick and slot into the bottom near corner.

Also read | Football in 2023: Ballon d’Or for Messi; Rubiales scandal after FIFA Women’s World Cup, Man City wins treble

PULISIC POWER

AC Milan also ended the year with a victory — after a difficult month — in edging Sassuolo 1-0.

Pulisic netted in the 59th minute after Ismaël Bennacer’s through-ball was deflected to the United States international.

It was Pulisic’s sixth league goal of the season.

Milan, which won only one of its previous three Serie A matches and was eliminated from the Champions League, was nine points behind Inter.

SURPRISE LOSS

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Bologna fell to a surprise 3-0 loss at relegation-threatened Udinese and missed the chance to move back into the Champions League spots.

Bologna’s third loss left it two points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina after the Tuscan team’s 1-0 victory over Torino on Friday.

Udinese moved three points above the drop zone and Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari, which drew against Empoli 0-0.

Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile saved a late penalty to help his side remain within a point of safety and 17th-placed Hellas Verona, which lost at home to bottom club Salernitana 1-0.

Salernitana earned its second win of the season. It was two points behind Verona.

Ademola Lookman fired Atalanta to a 1-0 win over Lecce in his last match before going to the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Juventus /

Inter Milan /

Roma /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  3. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
  4. Football in 2023: Ballon d’Or for Messi; Rubiales scandal after FIFA Women’s World Cup, Man City wins treble
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Highlishts, Saudi Pro League: TWN 1-4 NAS; Ronaldo, Brozovic, Otavio, Laporte hand Nassr convincing win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  3. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
  4. Football in 2023: Ballon d’Or for Messi; Rubiales scandal after FIFA Women’s World Cup, Man City wins treble
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ronaldo, Otavio, Brozovic score as Al Nassr thrashes Al Taawoun 4-1 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  3. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
  4. Football in 2023: Ballon d’Or for Messi; Rubiales scandal after FIFA Women’s World Cup, Man City wins treble
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Highlishts, Saudi Pro League: TWN 1-4 NAS; Ronaldo, Brozovic, Otavio, Laporte hand Nassr convincing win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment