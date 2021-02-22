Hodgson calls for huge investment at Crystal Palace to aim for top-half finish

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said achieving Premier League safety is difficult and his club would need a huge investment to reach the top half of the table.

"It is not a bad achievement for a team that has actually spent not very much money and has worked within a reasonable budget to be in the league every year," Hodgson said.



"If people want more than that then it is going to take an enormous amount of investment because these days to get yourself into that top half ... is going to involve a massive expenditure," he added.

Palace lost its last two league games against Leeds United and Burnley and is 14th in league standings with 29 points after 24 games, seven points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson's side travels to 16th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.