PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe signs two-year contract extension

Kimpembe has made 28 appearances for France and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018, but missed last year’s World Cup in Qatar due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 21:01 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe controls the ball during the French League One match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, on Dec. 22, 2021.
FILE - PSG's Presnel Kimpembe controls the ball during the French League One match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, on Dec. 22, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe controls the ball during the French League One match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, on Dec. 22, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has signed a two-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain to 2026.

The 28-year-old Kimpembe came through the club academy and signed his first professional contract in 2015. He has made 237 appearances for PSG and won the French League seven times and the French Cup six times. His current contract was to expire in June.

ALSO READ: European Super League: Free viewing for fans says Sports development company A22

Kimpembe has made 28 appearances for France and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018, but missed last year’s World Cup in Qatar due to an Achilles tendon injury.

He will undergo surgery in the next few days to resolve the ongoing injury.

“I’m delighted to be continuing my story with the club I love,” Kimpembe said. “I would like to thank Paris Saint-Germain, the president, and the fans for their renewed faith. I hope to wear these colours again as soon as possible.”

Presnel Kimpembe

