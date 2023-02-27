Football

Messi, Mbappe power PSG to 3-0 win over rival Marseille

Marseille had high hopes of beating its greatest foe and cutting the gap to the league leader down to just two points, but Mbappe opened the scoring in lethal fashion in the 25th minute from a Lionel Messi assist.

AFP
Paris 27 February, 2023 03:25 IST
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe reached 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain to become the club’s joint all-time top scorer as the France superstar netted twice in his side’s 3-0 win over Ligue 1 title rivals Marseille on Sunday.

Mbappe then returned the favour for Messi to double their lead at the Velodrome just four minutes later, and he then linked up with the Argentine to notch his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half and make it 3-0.

That took Mbappe to a double century of goals for PSG in just short of 250 appearances since signing from Monaco in 2017.

The 24-year-old therefore equals his former teammate Edinson Cavani as the club’s record marksman.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi entered the history books yet again. The Argentinian now has a staggering 700 league goals under his belt.

The convincing win came after a stuttering run of form as PSG moved eight points clear at the top from second-placed Marseille, with Monaco and Lens a further two points behind them.

Monaco lost 3-0 at home to Nice earlier on Sunday.

