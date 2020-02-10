Ligue 1: PSG aided by own goal for the ages in win over Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain survived the absence of Neymar and a Lyon fightback to win Sunday night's Ligue 1 clash 4-2 at a stormy Parc des Princes, helped by Fernando Marcal's truly stunning second-half own goal.

Runaway leader defending champion PSG was cruising at half-time Di Maria and Mbappe giving the side a two-goal lead against a Lyon side enduring a disappointing season.

Then Marcal comically blasted the ball into the roof of his own net just after the break, leaving Lyon looking at another heavy defeat in Paris, where it lost 5-0 in this fixture last season.

However, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele quickly pulled goals back, leaving PSG needing a late strike by substitute Edinson Cavani to secure the points.

It was a performance that showcased why it can't afford to be complacent heading into its Champions League last 16, first leg away to Borussia Dortmund on February 18, although it will hope to have Neymar back by then. The world's most expensive player sat out a second consecutive match here due to a rib complaint.

Without the Brazilian -- as well as his injured compatriots, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, in defence -- Thomas Tuchel's side made it eight straight wins and stretched its unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.

Lyon, meanwhile, has not won in three outings and this result leaves the seven-time former champion in a lowly ninth place.

It is eight points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots and its upcoming European double-header against Juventus looks certain to be a step too far for them.

- Cavani nears double-century -

How Rudi Garcia's side must have wished this match had been postponed due to the swirling wind and rain caused by Storm Ciara -- which left ticker-tape from pre-match fan displays strewn all over the pitch -- as it struggled to keep up with PSG in the first half.

PSG broke forward to open the scoring midway through the first half as Idrissa Gueye fed Di Maria to cut in from the right and beat Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes with a low strike at his near post.

Thomas Meunier then squared for Mbappe to score his 15th league goal of the season in the 38th minute after fine work by Mauro Icardi down the right, and both Icardi and Mbappe also had goals disallowed for offside before the interval.

Then, two minutes after the break, came what looked like the coup de grace.

An attempted cutback by Julian Draxler was going nowhere before Thiago Mendes intervened, allowing Draxler to keep the ball in play and return it to the edge of the six-yard box, where the hapless Marcal slammed it into the roof of his own net.

Nevertheless, Lyon hit back with Terrier's shot squirming under the body of Keylor Navas before Karl Toko Ekambi teed up Dembele to convert his 13th in the league this season just prior to the hour mark.

Mbappe had another effort ruled out and then hit the woodwork, and it was not until the introduction of Cavani -- the fans' favourite reduced to role of bit-part player these days -- that the home side made sure of the points.

Di Maria set up the Uruguayan to complete the scoring 10 minutes from time with what was his 199th goal for PSG.

PSG is 12 points clear of Marseille, which beat Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday with a Dimitri Payet goal. Elsewhere on Sunday, Montpellier beat struggling Saint-Etienne 1-0 and Strasbourg won 3-0 against Reims, with both sides staying in touch with the European places