PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again

Kylian Mbappe’s first-half brace guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win against Auxerre as the defending champion edged closer to winning the Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time.

AFP
Paris, France 22 May, 2023 02:19 IST
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with PSG’s Fabian Ruiz after scoring his side’s opening goal.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with PSG’s Fabian Ruiz after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A brace by Kylian Mbappe propelled Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win at Auxerre on Sunday that effectively secured a second straight Ligue 1 title and a ninth in the last 11 seasons.

Mbappe’s goals, his 27th and 28th of the season in Ligue 1, both came in the first eight minutes at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps and set PSG up for victory.

Auxerre pulled one back early in the second half through Lassine Sinayoko, but Paris held on for a victory which leaves them six points clear of second-placed Lens with two games remaining.

PSG requires just a draw away from Strasbourg next weekend to officially be crowned champion for a French record 11th time.

However, a goal difference advantage of 16 over Lens means it is almost certain to win the title even if it ends the season level on points with its rival.

Mbappe opened the scoring in style, collecting a Fabian Ruiz pass and turning home defender Gauthier Hein inside out before shooting high into the net.

It was 2-0 two minutes later, as Hugo Ekitike left a Lionel Messi pass for Mbappe to rifle in a shot from the edge of the area.

Rayan Raveloson hit the bar late in the first half for the hosts, who reduced the deficit six minutes after the break when Nuno da Costa headed on a long clearance downfield for Sinayoko to run through and score.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG team had hoped to celebrate winning the league on Sunday, but a 3-1 victory for Lens in Lorient earlier ensured it would have to wait at least another week regardless of their result in Auxerre.

The result left Auxerre still one point and one place above the relegation zone with two matches of the season to play..

