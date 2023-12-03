MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Mbappe and Vitinha give 10-men PSG hard fought win at Le Havre

PSG moves to 33 points, four points clear of Nice which fell to its first defeat in a 1-0 loss at Nantes on Saturday, while Le Havre remains ninth on 16 points.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 20:25 IST , LE HAVRE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he collected a pass from Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the area, took a touch to control and a step back before curling his shot in off the post. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Ten-man Paris St Germain claimed its seventh consecutive Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 victory at Le Havre on Sunday and stretched its lead at the top of the standings despite an early red card for its keeper.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saw red in the 10th minute, the Italian coming out of his area to deal with a goal kick which sent Josue Casimir through on goal, but his mistimed attempt at a clearance caught the Nantes player in the head.

Luis Enrique sent on substitute keeper Arnau Tenas for his first PSG appearance in place of forward Bradley Barcola having already been forced into a change by an injury to Fabian Ruiz just minutes earlier.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho says Mbappe could win Ballon d’Or with PSG

PSG regained its composure and Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he collected a pass from Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the area, took a touch to control and a step back before curling his shot in off the post.

Tenas kept PSG in front with a string of fine saves as the home side piled on the pressure in the second half, including a double save by the substitute at close range from Mohamed Bayo in the 58th minute.

The visitor wrapped up all three points in the 89th minute when a shot from Vitinha ricocheted off Le Havre defender Gautier Lloris and over the keeper.

