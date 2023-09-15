MagazineBuy Print

PSG gives Lee green light to join South Korea Asian Games squad

The KFA said it reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side late on Thursday and that Lee would be released after PSG’s Champions League opener at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 09:45 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Toulouse’s Vincent Sierroin action with Paris St Germain’s Lee Kang-in.
Toulouse’s Vincent Sierroin action with Paris St Germain’s Lee Kang-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
infoIcon

Toulouse’s Vincent Sierroin action with Paris St Germain’s Lee Kang-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris St Germain (PSG) has agreed to let midfielder Lee Kang-in join up with South Korea’s Asian Games squad during the group stage, the country’s football association (KFA) said on Friday.

The KFA said it reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side late on Thursday and that Lee would be released after PSG’s Champions League opener at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

RELATED | Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says Luis Enrique

Teams are under no obligation to release players for the Asian Games as the tournament falls outside FIFA’s official window.

The Games, which were postponed from 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The men’s football tournament begins on Sept. 19, with South Korea kicking off its campaign against Kuwait as it bids for a third straight gold medal. It will also face Thailand on Sept. 21 and Bahrain three days later in Group E.

Lee, 22, joined PSG from Real Mallorca in July and started its opening two league games but has been sidelined with a muscle injury since Aug. 22.

He is expected to be available for the Koreans’ third group match.

Related Topics

PSG /

Borussia Dortmund /

South Korea /

Asian Games

