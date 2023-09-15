MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says Luis Enrique

Mbappe was an unused sub as France lost 2-1 in Germany on Tuesday and France manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that the striker had suffered a knee issue the day before in training.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 07:54 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s Kylian Mbappe gestures to supporters at the end of the international friendly match between Germany and France.
France’s Kylian Mbappe gestures to supporters at the end of the international friendly match between Germany and France. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe gestures to supporters at the end of the international friendly match between Germany and France. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe should be available against Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday after sitting out a friendly against Germany earlier this week, coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday.

PSG embarks on a challenging run of games because after facing Nice, it will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and then host Olympique de Marseille in the league the next weekend.

Mbappe was an unused sub as France lost 2-1 in Germany on Tuesday and France manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that the striker had suffered a knee issue the day before in training.

RELATED | Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel

“We will analyse him tomorrow to find out what is going on,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Thursday.

“Yes, he was affected this week. We will discuss tomorrow to find out if he will be ready (for Nice). But I think he will.”

The Spanish coach said it was complicated to prepare the game after the international break as some of the players have not managed to get back into training yet.

“Today, we had the arrival of (midfielder Manuel) Ugarte and (defender) Marquinhos. However, we’ve been working together for two months, so they already know the instructions,” Luis Enrique said.

“Nice are a very hard-working team with a young coach, but with experience. They take a lot of risks. They don’t speculate about the result but are both brave and bold with and without the ball.”

A tribute will be paid to former PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on Friday at the Parc des Princes, after the 30-year-old signed with Qatari side Al-Arabi on Wednesday following 11 years at the Paris-based club.

“Verratti will be there before the match tomorrow, it will be an opportunity to pay tribute to him. It will be special, for him and for his family.”

PSG is second in Ligue 1 with eight points from four games, two points behind leaders AS Monaco and level with third-placed Marseille.

Related stories

Related Topics

PSG /

Kylian Mbappe /

Luis Enrique /

Ligue 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Satwik-Chirag’s highs to Sindhu’s lows, Asian Games a test for India’s badminton faithfuls
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
    AP
  5. Spain’s ex-football boss Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. Spain’s ex-football boss Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
    Reuters
  3. Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor
    Reuters
  4. Kyle Walker extends Man City contract until 2026
    AP
  5. World Cup winners Messi, Bonmati among FIFA Best nominees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Satwik-Chirag’s highs to Sindhu’s lows, Asian Games a test for India’s badminton faithfuls
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
    AP
  5. Spain’s ex-football boss Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment