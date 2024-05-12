MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin

Mainz hammered a second-string Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday to haul itself out of the Bundesliga’s bottom three, as Cologne came back to beat Union Berlin.

Published : May 12, 2024 11:06 IST , Mainz, Germany - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Mainz 05’s Lee Jae-sung scored two goals in three minutes against a second-string Borussia Dortmund.
Mainz 05’s Lee Jae-sung scored two goals in three minutes against a second-string Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mainz 05’s Lee Jae-sung scored two goals in three minutes against a second-string Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mainz hammered a second-string Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday to haul itself out of the Bundesliga’s bottom three, as Cologne came back to beat Union Berlin in a day of much importance for the relegation battle.

Sitting in the relegation playoff spot at kick-off, Mainz stunned the visitors by racing into a three-goal lead inside just 23 minutes.

Leandro Barreiro opened the scoring on 12 minutes, before Lee Jae-sung grabbed two goals in three minutes as the hosts tore into a much-changed Dortmund side.

Mainz, who is now eight games unbeaten since losing 8-1 to Bayern Munich in March, realistically needs just a point from its final game of the season at Wolfsburg to secure another season in the German top flight.

With Dortmund’s Champions League qualification for next season now guaranteed, and a Champions League final against Real Madrid on the horizon, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic rang the changes.

READ | Bundesliga: Kane to miss Bayern’s last home game with back injury

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck was the only starter from the team that won in Paris on Tuesday and though Jadon Sancho, Ian Maatsen and Julian Brandt came off the bench at half-time, they could not turn the tide.

Terzic defended the decision to make sweeping changes to Dortmund’s XI, insisting his choice of line-up was not unlike the team that beat Augsburg 5-1 last weekend, with three changes from that side.

“We set up the team similarly to what we did last week,” Terzic told Sky Sport Germany.

“We had a similar formation, only this time we were always inferior in the duels. Mainz punished the mistakes we made in the first half with ice-cold precision. That’s why it is a deserved defeat.”

Dortmund now sits four points behind fourth-place RB Leipzig, who drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen earlier on Saturday.

But one spot behind Dortmund in sixth, Eintracht Frankfurt is a distance adrift of Terzic’s side, and drew 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their penultimate match of the season.

At the other end of the table, Mainz’s victory leaves Union Berlin, who squandered a 2-0 lead at Cologne earlier in the day to lose 3-2, languishing in the thick of the relegation fight.

Hugely important victory

Cologne teenager Damion Downs came off the bench to score a 92nd-minute winner, keeping its hopes of a miraculous great escape alive.

Union had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 19 minutes with Robin Knoche’s thumping header and Kevin Volland’s penalty putting the Berliners in complete control.

A Florian Kainz penalty shortly before half-time gave Cologne hope but Union’s lead remained intact until the 87th minute, when Cologne staged a stunning turnaround.

Steffen Tigges scored from close range to make it 2-2 and, with Union still reeling, 19-year-old substitute Downs converted Linton Maina’s cross to raise the roof and give his side an invaluable win.

“We’re overjoyed,” Cologne captain Kainz told Sky Sport Germany.

“It’s nerve-wracking to play like that, when you absolutely have to win the game. To turn it around, it was a hugely important victory. Unbelievable.”

But Mainz’s victory means the best Cologne can hope for on the final day is to secure a relegation play-off place at Union’s expense.

Union, who started the season in the Champions League but are now on a miserable run of two points from its last seven games, face a tricky season finale against Freiburg -- who remained in the last European spot after drawing 1-1 against Heidenheim on Saturday.

Cologne travels to Heidenheim on the last day needing to muster another victory and hope that Freiburg win in Berlin.

Goal difference and goals scored would also come into play in this scenario, with Cologne needing a four-goal swing to finish above Union.

One of Germany’s ‘yo-yo clubs’, Cologne are looking to avoid a record seventh relegation since their first in 1998.

Bochum, who hosts champions Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and travel to Werder Bremen on the final day, needs a point from one of those games to ensure its Bundesliga survival.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Mainz /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Union Berlin /

Cologne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  4. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  2. Milan’s Pioli says speculation over his future is part of the job
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Milan back to winning ways with 5-1 thrashing of Cagliari
    Reuters
  4. MLS: Inter Miami secures 3-2 comeback win over Montreal
    Reuters
  5. Inter Miami vs Montreal Highlights, MLS: MTL 2-3 MIA; Inter Miami gets comeback victory; Messi ends without goal/assist
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  4. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment