Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor

The arrests come at a difficult moment in Spanish football amid allegations of sexual abuse against former football federation chief Luis Rubiales who kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips last month.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 22:57 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor.
Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The arrests come at a difficult moment in Spanish football amid allegations of sexual abuse against former football federation chief Luis Rubiales who kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips last month.

Real Madrid officials were not immediately available for comment.

El Confidencial newspaper reported earlier, citing sources from the investigation, that those arrested were three players from the youth academy, the reserve team and the third team, and that the case stemmed from a police complaint filed on September 6 in the Canary Islands by the mother of the underage victim.

Kyle Walker extends Man City contract until 2026

According to the report, the main subject of the probe is a Real Madrid C - the Spanish club’s third team - player, who allegedly recorded his sexual relationship with the 16-year-old victim. Cadena SER radio station reported that the relationship was consensual.

The two other players allegedly shared the video without the minor’s consent via mobile messaging app WhatsApp, El Confidencial and Cadena SER reported.

All three were detained on Thursday morning in Madrid, suspected of committing a felony known in Spanish criminal law as “revealing secrets of a sexual nature”, the reports said.

