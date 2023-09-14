MagazineBuy Print

Man United’s Sancho told to train on his own

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, “will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue,” the club issued in a statement on Thursday.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 20:06 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
File Photo: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United future was plunged into further doubt on Thursday as the club said the winger will train on his own due to a “squad discipline issue.”

Sancho was dropped for United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month for what manager Erik ten Hag deemed poor performances in training.

The 23-year-old responded by posting on social media that he had been made “a scapegoat for a long time.”

In a statement, United said: “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

ALSO READ: Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel

Sancho, who cost United £73 million ($91 million) when he joined from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, has struggled to live up to that price tag at Old Trafford.

He has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances but was not always a regular starter during Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Sancho’s absence compounds a miserable start to the season for United on and off the field.

Ten Hag’s men have lost two of their opening four Premier League games.

The Red Devils are also without Brazilian winger Antony after he was given a leave of absence to fight allegations of domestic abuse made by his former girlfriend.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

