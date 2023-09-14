MagazineBuy Print

World Cup winners Messi, Bonmati among FIFA Best nominees

Manchester City strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva are all in contention for the men’s prize.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 20:57 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Messi won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year while Bonmati won the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain in August 2023.
Messi won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year while Bonmati won the FIFA Women's World Cup with Spain in August 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Messi won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year while Bonmati won the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain in August 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Women’s World Cup player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati and her Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso were on Thursday nominated for the FIFA Best Player award, with six of Manchester City’s treble winners named on the men’s list.

Bonmati and three of her World Cup-winning teammates, including Hermoso, were among the 16 nominees for women’s best player.

Hermoso has been in the spotlight recently after being forcibly kissed on the lips by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales following the World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

The disgraced Rubiales has since resigned from the post and is due in court on Friday on sexual assault charges.

ALSO READ: Se Acabo: With Rubiales finally out, Spanish football ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind

Manchester City strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva are all in contention for the men’s prize.

Ilkay Gundogan, who won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with City before leaving for Barcelona, was also nominated.

Last year’s winner Lionel Messi made the cut as well after his recent good form for MLS club Inter Miami.

Controversial World Cup-winning Spain coach Jorge Vilda, who has since been sacked, was left off the shortlist for best women’s coach.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham from Celtic in the close season, are on the men’s list.

FIFA Best Nominees
Women’s best player nominees: Aitana Bonmati (ESP), Linda Caicedo (COL), Rachel Daly (ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (FRA), Caitlin Foord (AUS), Mary Fowler (AUS), Alex Greenwood (ENG), Jenni Hermoso (ESP), Lindsey Horan (USA), Amanda Ilestedt (SWE), Lauren James (ENG), Sam Kerr (AUS), Mapi Leon (ESP), Hinata Miyazawa (JPN), Salma Paralluelo (ESP), Keira Walsh (ENG)
Men’s best player nominees: Julian Alvarez (ARG), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), İlkay Gundogan (GER), Erling Haaland (NOR), Rodri (ESP), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO), Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Lionel Messi (ARG), Victor Osimhen (NGR), Declan Rice (ENG), Bernardo Silva (POR)
Women’s best coach nominees: Peter Gerhardsson (SWE), Jonatan Giraldez (ESP), Tony Gustavsson (SWE), Emma Hayes (ENG), Sarina Wiegman (NED)
Men’s best coach nominees: Pep Guardiola (ESP), Simone Inzaghi (ITA), Ange Postecoglou (AUS), Luciano Spalletti (ITA), Xavi (ESP)

