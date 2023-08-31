England women’s football team head coach Sarina Wiegman won the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award and dedicated her award to the World Cup-winning Spanish women’s national football team at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on Thursday.
“We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being,” Wiegman said after receiving her award.
“Women’s football has grown so much. But, there is still such a long way to go in women’s football and in society. And, I would like to dedicate this award to [the] Spanish team, the team that played in the World Cup, such great football that everyone enjoys,” Wiegman added.
“This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to and I am going to give them again a big applause and I hope you would join me,” said Wiegman addressing the audience at the Grimaldi Forum.
Latest on Sportstar
- Aitana Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, dedicates it to Hermoso
- Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award
- Sarina Weigman dedicates UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain women’s football team
- Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar in action, Zurich Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch
- Champions League Draw LIVE: UCL updates, Haaland, Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year Awards
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE