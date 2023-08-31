MagazineBuy Print

Sarina Weigman dedicates UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain women’s football team

England women’s football team head coach dedicated her UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to the Spanish women’s national football team at the UEFA awards at Monaco on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 22:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sarina Wiegman (CL) after receiving the season 2022/2023 women's team-best coach of the year award during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023.
Sarina Wiegman (CL) after receiving the season 2022/2023 women’s team-best coach of the year award during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sarina Wiegman (CL) after receiving the season 2022/2023 women’s team-best coach of the year award during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

England women’s football team head coach Sarina Wiegman won the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award and dedicated her award to the World Cup-winning Spanish women’s national football team at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on Thursday.

“We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being,” Wiegman said after receiving her award.

“Women’s football has grown so much. But, there is still such a long way to go in women’s football and in society. And, I would like to dedicate this award to [the] Spanish team, the team that played in the World Cup, such great football that everyone enjoys,” Wiegman added.

“This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to and I am going to give them again a big applause and I hope you would join me,” said Wiegman addressing the audience at the Grimaldi Forum.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
