PSG, AC Milan, Newcastle and Dortmund drawn in UEFA Champions League group of death

Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and AC Milan were all drawn into Group F during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw ceremony, which took place in Monaco on Thursday.
With three teams being former finalists on the competition and Newcastle performing admirable well after the takeover, Group F could well be the ‘Group of Death’ in the 2023 edition of the UEFA Champions League.
