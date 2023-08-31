PSG, AC Milan, Newcastle and Dortmund drawn in UEFA Champions League group of death

Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and AC Milan were all drawn into Group F during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw ceremony, which took place in Monaco on Thursday.

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE

With three teams being former finalists on the competition and Newcastle performing admirable well after the takeover, Group F could well be the ‘Group of Death’ in the 2023 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

- More to follow