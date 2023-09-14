MagazineBuy Print

Maguire’s mum comes to England defender’s aid after terrace jibes

The Manchester United centre-back won his 59th cap as a substitute in England’s 3-1 friendly win in Glasgow on Tuesday but was jeered by Scotland fans every time he touched the ball.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 21:16 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Harry Maguire looks dejected after scoring an own goal and Scotland’s first.
England's Harry Maguire looks dejected after scoring an own goal and Scotland's first. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine
infoIcon

England’s Harry Maguire looks dejected after scoring an own goal and Scotland’s first. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Harry Maguire’s mum has raged against the “disgraceful” abuse of her son as the England defender insisted he can cope with the pressure of being in the spotlight for club and country.

The Manchester United centre-back won his 59th cap as a substitute in England’s 3-1 friendly win in Glasgow on Tuesday but was jeered by Scotland fans every time he touched the ball.

His evening at Hampden Park was further marred by a second-half own goal that gave the home side hope.

ALSO READ: Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel

England manager Gareth Southgate, speaking after the match, railed against the “ridiculous treatment” meted out to the defender.

“It’s a joke,” said Southgate. “I’ve never known a player treated the way he is -- not by the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is.”

Now even his mum, Zoe Maguire-Wilkinson, has defended her under-fire son.

“As a mum, seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits, and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life, never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was there in the stand as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world, there are ups and downs, positives and negatives, but what Harry receives has gone far beyond ‘football’.

ALSO READ: Bonucci confirms legal action against Juventus after ‘humiliating’ treatment

“Harry has a massive heart, and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!”

Two years ago, Maguire was an ever-present for United and earned a place in the Euros team of the tournament after helping Southgate’s side reach the final.

But a drop in form and few opportunities under manager Erik ten Hag, who recently replaced him as captain at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes, has increased the pressure on Maguire.

The 30-year-old defender was upbeat after Tuesday’s game, despite his barracking from the Scottish fans.

