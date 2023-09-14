MagazineBuy Print

Kyle Walker extends Man City contract until 2026

The England defender’s future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 22:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Walker has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Walker has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kyle Walker has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026, the club said Thursday.

The England defender’s future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window.

Those doubts were ended after confirmation of an extension for the 33-year-old Walker, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017.

“My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me,” he said. “I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Walker has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. He has won 15 trophies in total at City, where he has made 260 appearances. He has also played 78 times for England.

“He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes. He brings a very special dynamic to our team.”

