Bayern and Leverkusen square off in Germany; French champion PSG hosts Nice

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season, while PSG squares up against Nice.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 08:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich.
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

A look at what’s happening in European football on Friday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season. Leverkusen has racked up 11 goals in three wins and leads Bayern on goal difference. Both teams are being led by new signings in attack — Bayern with England striker Harry Kane, and Leverkusen with Nigeria forward Victor Boniface. Together they have been involved in 10 goals for their teams so far.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Thursday that midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains an injury doubt after sitting out Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over France on Tuesday, but Jamal Musiala could feature after recovering from a back problem. Leverkusen lost 4-0 on its last visit to Munich but beat the defending champions 2-1 last March in what was coach Xabi Alonso’s first game in charge against his former team. That loss led Bayern to fire Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Tuchel.

FRANCE

Forward Randal Kolo Muani is expected to make his debut for French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Nice. The France international joined PSG from German club Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the summer transfer window for 95 million euros ($101 million). PSG will move to the top of the league if it beats Nice. Both sides are unbeaten but Nice has drawn three of its four games so far. However, Nice does have the best defense with only two goals allowed.

SPAIN

Rayo Vallecano tries to rebound from consecutive losses when it hosts Alaves in the Spanish league. The Madrid club started the season with consecutive wins at Almeria and Granada, but then was trounced 7-0 at home against Atletico Madrid and lost 1-0 at Real Betis. Alaves enters the match after two losses and two victories in its four matches.

