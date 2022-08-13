Football

Ligue 1 2022-23: Messi, Neymar set PSG up for Montpellier clash; Lyon vs Lorient postponed, streaming info, timings

13 August, 2022 11:01 IST
Lionel Messi has scored three goals in his last two matches and has looked a constant threat with Neymar in front.

Lionel Messi and Neymar will be the usual suspects in attack as Paris Saint-Germain continues its title defence in Ligue 1 on Saturday against Montpellier.

The French champion, which celebrated its 52nd birthday on Friday, is on a 15-match unbeaten run, with the last loss coming against AS Monaco on March 20 in the last season.

It beat Montpellier twice in the previous season 4-0 and 2-0 respectively and will hope to continue the same performance this time around.

PSG, however, may miss out on Kylian Mbappe, who has missed both opening games of the season with an adductor injury. But the club has enough ammunition in its Arsenal, with Messi showing no mercy against oppositions, with three goals in the last two matches.

The Argentine along with Neymar, have had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored in the last two games, giving flashbacks to the duo’s previous spell together at Barcelona.

Montpellier has not beat PSG since April 30, 2019 and will look to change that in its second game of the season.

Olympique Lyonnais’ match, on the other hand, was postponed by the league over safety concerns of the players at the Stade du Moustoir, Lorient’s home ground.

“The LFP Competitions Committee decided on Friday to postpone the match between FC Lorient and Olympique Lyonnais to a later date,” the official statement read.

“The commission noted that the current state of the pitch at Stade du Moustoir did not ensure the safety of the players. As a result, the LFP Competitions Committee decided to postpone the meeting.”

Which teams are playing this weekend
Ten more teams will be playing on Saturday which also involves PSG’s last opponent Clermont Foot, which will face Reims away. On Sunday, Marseille plays Brest away in its second match of the season.
Date Teams Venue
August 14, 2022 PSG vs Montpellier Parc des Princes
August 14, 2022 AC Ajaccio vs Lens Stade Francois Coty
August 14, 2022 Auxerre vs Angers Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps
August 14, 2022 Reims vs Clermont Foot Stade August-Delaune II
August 14, 2022 Troyes vs Toulouse Stade de l'Aube
August 14, 2022 Nice vs Strasbourg Allianz Riviera
August 15, 2022 Brest vs Marseille Stade Francis-Le Ble
Where to watch Ligue 1 in India?
Ligue 1 will be live streamed on Sports18 and Sports 18 HD. It will also be live streamed on the OTT platforms Voot Select and JioTV

